SCORE Quickstart Series Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SAVE THE DATE! July 27 Tuesday Hayner Library 6:00 - 8:30 PM Session 2: Business Concept Article continues after sponsor message The second workshop focuses on your business concept and step-by-step guidance in researching your idea, your market, and your competition. At the end of the Business Concept workshop, you are able to: identify your target markets, describe your products and services, and collect key competitive information to support your feasibility plan. FEE $31.25 Seeting Limited. Call to reserve 618 467 - 2280 More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip