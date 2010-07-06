SAVE THE DATE! July 27 Tuesday Hayner Library 6:00 - 8:30 PM

Session 2: Business Concept

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The second workshop focuses on your business concept and step-by-step guidance in researching your idea, your market, and your competition. At the end of the Business Concept workshop, you are able to: identify your target markets, describe your products and services, and collect key competitive information to support your feasibility plan. FEE $31.25

Seeting Limited. Call to reserve 618 467 - 2280

More like this:

2 days ago - Small Business Workshop On "Becoming A Destination" To Be Held In Alton On Oct 26

Sep 19, 2023 - Madison County and Leadership Council Are Partnering To Host Small Business Seminar On Nov. 1  

3 days ago - First Fridays Late Night Art and Shopping Experience In Alton Starts Oct. 6

Jun 27, 2023 - Goal Of 30: Mac's Work Hard On Market Expansion, Wood River, Godfrey Next

Jul 6, 2023 - 10th Annual 2023 Metro East Start-Up Challenge to Offer More than $25,000 in Prizes

 