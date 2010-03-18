(March 18, 2010) - Here is a GREAT opportunity for small business to learn directly about governmental contracting with the Department of Defense and the US Army Corps of Engineers. The target geography is businesses within a 200 mile radius of the Rock Island Arsenal.

The opportunity? Quickly, there's 7 Corps of Engineers districts sending either the commanding officer or his top representative to this conference. The Rock Island District, for example just got $124m in stimulus funding to rebuild the Lockport, Illinois Lock and rehab a few others on both the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers. A certain amount of these dollars must go to small and minority owned businesses. Additionally the Army's Joint Sustainment Command on The Arsenal manages at least $10 Billion in contracts to supply our troops worldwide. Again, great opportunities for small business.

More details including the agenda can be found at: www.ndia-ia-il.org

Expert Speakers Confirmed for 2010 Midwest Small Business Government Contracting Symposium

Quad Cities - Congressmen Phil Hare (D-IL) and Bruce Braley (D-IA) kick off the 2010 Midwest Small Business Government Contracting Symposium by discussing small business legislation.

A strong list of conference speakers is confirmed for the April 12-13 "Building Strong Together" Symposium. The symposium at the I-wireless Center in downtown Moline, IL, will feature presentations by industry experts, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and a trade show

exhibit for small business contractors, subcontractors, and prime contractors.

The world's largest buyer of goods and services is the Federal Government, with purchases totaling more than $425 billion per year. The government especially encourages small businesses to bid on contracts for some of these needs. In fact, Federal agencies are required to establish contracting goals, with at least 23 percent of all government buying targeted to small firms.

One attendee at last year's conference summed it up this way: "We connected with the right buying sources for the Rock Island Arsenal for our business and received valuable government contracting training during the event."

Many new contractors, especially small businesses, are unprepared for the rules and regulations when winning a Federal contract.

At this symposium, learn from area experts how to participate in contracting with the Federal government, and hear what is happening at the Rock Island Arsenal.

With most of the event's sessions already confirmed, here are the symposium's topics and speakers:

Article continues after sponsor message

. DCAA Audit Preparations: Ms. Pam Berry, CPA, Business Resource Solutions

. Preparing to Obtain a GSA Schedule for Your Business: Ms. Beverly Coles, GSA

. Overview of Opportunities at the Rock Island Arsenal: Mr. Joel Himsl, U.S. Army Garrison Manager

. Small Business Opportunities: MG Yves Fontaine, Commander, Army Sustainment Command, Rock Island Arsenal

. SBA Programs and Loans for Small Business: Ms. Judith Roussel, SBA Illinois District Director

Panel discussions are scheduled on:

. Prime Contractor's Expectations from Small Business Subcontractors



. How to Do Business with the Federal, State, and Local Governments

For exhibition information, contact Ms. Patty Kupresin at patty@spiritpartnersinc.com.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Michelle Tinman at michelle@greenspaceassociates.com.