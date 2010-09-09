Is Starting a Business Right for You?

Attend this comprehensive series of workshops to help you test your new business idea and gets you started on the right path. Free one-to-one counseling is also a part of the workshop process.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 (September 14, Hayner Library at the Alton Mall.  6:00 pm - 8:30 pm)

Article continues after sponsor message

Session 3: Marketing Plan

The third workshop provides you with an introduction to marketing communication methods and tools to maximize your customer reach. The discussion in the Marketing Plan workshop covers pricing strategies, positioning, the difference between features and benefits, and different marketing strategies. At the end of this session, you will know how to: outline your marketing strategy, test your marketing message, choose the right sales channel, and exercise your marketing strategy.

 Contact: David Craig 618 830 - 9069

More like this:

2 days ago - Small Business Workshop On "Becoming A Destination" To Be Held In Alton On Oct 26

Today - Breast Self-Checks 101

4 days ago - Glen Carbon Spa Owner Talks "Aging Healthily" Through Menopause

Aug 2, 2023 - Pere Marquette to Host 17th Annual Peach Festival This Weekend

Aug 14, 2023 - Just Right Organizing: Start the School Year with Less Clutter and Less Stress

 