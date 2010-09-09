SCORE Offers Business Starting Workshop at Alton Mall
Is Starting a Business Right for You?
Attend this comprehensive series of workshops to help you test your new business idea and gets you started on the right path. Free one-to-one counseling is also a part of the workshop process.
(September 14, Hayner Library at the Alton Mall. 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm)
Session 3: Marketing Plan
The third workshop provides you with an introduction to marketing communication methods and tools to maximize your customer reach. The discussion in the Marketing Plan workshop covers pricing strategies, positioning, the difference between features and benefits, and different marketing strategies. At the end of this session, you will know how to: outline your marketing strategy, test your marketing message, choose the right sales channel, and exercise your marketing strategy.
Contact: David Craig 618 830 - 9069
