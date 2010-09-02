SCORE Offers Business Starting Workshop at Alton Mall
Is Starting a Business Right for You?
Attend this comprehensive series of workshops to help you test your new
business idea and gets you started on the right path. Free one-to-one
counseling is also a part of the workshop process.
Session 2: Business Concept (September 7, Hayner Library at the Alton Mall.
6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
The second workshop focuses on your business concept and step-by-step
guidance in researching your idea, your market, and your competition. At the
end of the Business Concept workshop, you are able to: identify your target
markets, describe your products and services, and collect key competitive
information to support your feasibility plan.
Contact: David Craig 618 830 - 9069
