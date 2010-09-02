SCORE Offers Business Starting Workshop at Alton Mall Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Is Starting a Business Right for You? Attend this comprehensive series of workshops to help you test your new

business idea and gets you started on the right path. Free one-to-one

counseling is also a part of the workshop process. Article continues after sponsor message Session 2: Business Concept (September 7, Hayner Library at the Alton Mall.

6:00 pm - 8:30 pm The second workshop focuses on your business concept and step-by-step

guidance in researching your idea, your market, and your competition. At the

end of the Business Concept workshop, you are able to: identify your target

markets, describe your products and services, and collect key competitive

information to support your feasibility plan. Contact: David Craig 618 830 - 9069 More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip