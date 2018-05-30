ALTON – A new small business is spinning in Alton.

Score Records opened Tuesday at 210 Market Street in Alton to a tremendous reception. Owner, Becca Peterson, originally of Jerseyville, said she believed a record store would be a good fit in the city. According to the attendance she received Tuesday and Wednesday, Peterson was correct. The small shop currently has an expansive selection of mostly rock and alternative vinyl pressings from across time. People wanting to listen to the obscure (and amazing) new album by indie rockers Turnover can feel right at home with 90s basement dads spinning Dinosaur Jr. and Sonic Youth as well as old school rockers seeking Led Zeppelin and Metallica and even punk rockers seeking their Descendants and Minutemen fixes.

Outside of vinyls, which are making a strong comeback with 2017 seeing them hit a Nielson rating system high, according to www.billboard.com, Score also sells anachronisms such as cassette tapes, which are also making a comeback, perhaps due to their durability over CD and the amount of used cars being purchased by millennials, and CDs as well as shirts promoting many bands also being sold in the store on vinyl. Peterson said the future may see even more expansion.

“I'd like to have more space and even do something like have a venue in Alton someday in the future,” Peterson said. “I really would like to contribute to the local scene here.”

At the current moment, however, Peterson said she wants to work on attaining more inventory. Her first two days of being open sacked a surprising amount of her stock. Customers to the shop are also invited to write down bands and artists of which they would like to see more in the store. Peterson said she would do her best to locate vinyls, CDs, cassettes and shirts of anyone listed.

“Yeah, we tell people to write it down, and we will definitely look into getting those in the near future,” she said.

Peterson also said she wanted to stock local pressings. At this time, she said she is not interested in purchasing most used records, adding she wanted to get “OG” (original) pressings and pressings from local bands. Currently, Polyshades – an Alton band who practices in the Riverbender.com building – has their most recent album, 2017's Mirrors of Man, for sale inside the store.

“I would really like to keep it as local as possible if I can,” she said. “I would love any local band who has original vinyl pressings to come down to the shop. Cody Hale (of Polyshades) came to the shop today actually and dropped these off. We also would love to sell local shirts as well if anyone wants to drop some by.”

More information on the record shop can be found on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SCORERECORDSIL

