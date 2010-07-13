SCORE is pleased to announce it's most recent Sponsor, C.J. Schlosser & Company, L.L.C. This is a local public accounting firm with locations in Alton, Illinois and St. Charles, Missouri.

The Company supports new and existing businesses in the entire metropolitan St. Louis area. The Company provides the following services: audit and review, accounting and tax, health care consulting, specialized business and payroll support.



C.J. Schlosser & Company will work with SCORE to present a comprehensive five week workshop series called Quickstart at the Alton Hayner Library -Alton Square for new and expanding businesses. The first workshop begins on July 20 at 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm and is open to the public. To find out more about these two companies view their current websites: http://www.cjsco.com or www2.lc.edu/score/swis.htm. To reserve workshop seating call 618 467-2280.

