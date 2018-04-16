EDWARDSVILLE - Once again and in conjunction with National Small Business Week and the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for Metro East at SIUE, the Southwestern Illinois SCORE chapter is offering a full day of networking and presentations free of charge to small business owners throughout the region on from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 1 at VFW Post 5691, located at 1234 Vandalia St. in Collinsville.

The SCORE/SBDC Small Business Day provides a free Lunch & Learn, break-out sessions, attendance prizes and complimentary welcome packets. Attendees will be provided refreshments throughout the day, along with several resources and ideas they can take back to their small businesses and apply immediately to improve their bottom line.

More details and registration are available at https://goo.gl/P7yJgk

Business Experts will begin presenting at 9 a.m. on topics such as:

Session 1—Debi Corrie, CPA, CGMA at B2B CFO

Financial and Administrative Control: Working Capital Management

Session 2—Belinda Chester, Human Capital Mgt. Consultant at CBIZ St. Louis

Human Capital: Performance Management for Small Enterprises

Session 3—Mark Metz, Outsourced Sales VP at Sales Xceleration

Sales Strategy & Execution: Building a Sales Structure for Superior Results

Session 4—Patrick Warner, COO/Partner at com

Growth & Strategic Development: Strategy, Vision and the Value Proposition

Session 5—Katie Jackson, Financial Representative at Country Financial

Risk Management: Workers Compensation, P/C and Business Liability

Can’t stay all day – no problem! Presentations start at the top of every hour. No reservation is required. This is also a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and business owners to discover valuable tips and resources that SCORE and other local organizations offer – all free of charge!

“We had a tremendous amount of support last year from several community partners who consistently work with and know first-hand the economic implications of supporting our local small businesses,” said Deborah Bowman, PhD. “We are privileged to see that same involvement this year from partners who want to help us build on the existing entrepreneurial support capacity from the many programming across the southwest region.

This level of commitment has allowed us to, once again, deliver practical and actionable education. This new learning is focused purely on the skills, new knowledge and current trends that can be applied immediately towards the growth of their business. The advanced curricula were chosen based on the learning needs data we obtained directly from our local small businesses.”

Expert volunteers from SCORE and the SBDC will be on-hand throughout the day to talk confidentially with small business owners and entrepreneurs on a range of topics they need assistance with.

If you can’t make it and need private small business advice from a SCORE business mentor, reach out to score.org to connect with a local expert free of charge. You can also contact the SBDC at SIU Edwardsville at siue.edu/business/sbdc/.

About SCORE and the SBDC: Southwestern Illinois SCORE chapter is a 501(3)c not-for-profit funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The diverse group of volunteers shares its business expertise with small business owners.

SCORE works in partnership with the IL Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at SIU Edwardsville. To learn how the Metro East SBDC can help your small business, contact the IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com

