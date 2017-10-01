(Busch Stadium) Officially shutdown for the season, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright shared he will undergo a scope to correct the right elbow issues he’s been dealing with.

“There’s just a little cartilage flap in there,” explained Wainwright. “They’re going to go in and shave down and make it smooth. Six weeks later, we’re all going to be good.”

Wainwright underwent a similar situation at the end of the 2014 season.

“Same kind of thing, same kind of bone bruise, same kind of little cartilage flap that’s messing things up in there,” said Wainwright. “So they’re going to go in there, smooth it down, put some stem-celly type stuff in there and help the healing process. But supposed to be very minor.”

The scope is scheduled to take place on Tuesday and will be performed by Dr. George Paletta.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t get over that bone bruise in there,” continued Wainwright. “I just needed time and I didn’t have time. It bothered me since that Cubs game something awful. It never went away really, fully.

“When I took enough time off where we thought we could go back out and pitch for an extended amount of time–you saw what happened. I was throwing better, but it was kind of the same kind of stuff. Lower velocity and couldn’t get the finish on my breaking balls.”

That game against Chicago was on July 22nd. Wainwright wound up going on the disabled list August 18th with a right elbow impingement.

“It was frustrating because I really wanted to help the team, really wanted to be here down the stretch when we were so close, but couldn’t do it,” he said. “That’s why we’re doing this now. We’re gonna go ahead and get ready. By mid-November, I’m told everything should be great.”

“Yeah, the scope–usually the rehab’s pretty quick,” echoed Mike Matheny. “From what the pictures they’ve taken, what they think they need to do is go in and just clean. You’re not talking about any major reconstruction.”

Matheny also confirmed “absolutely” that Wainwright is being counted on as one of the five starters for next year.

“He’s going to be an effective pitcher no matter what he’s got,” said Matheny. “His pride, competing. But there’s going to be a whole ‘nother level of stuff than what we saw at the end, no question.”

That pride and competitive nature was one of the hardest things Wainwright had to deal with as the bone bruise got to the point where he could not fully extend his arm to deliver a breaking pitch.

“It’s hard on your ego sometimes to go to the manager and say ‘listen, I’m not where I need to be. You have every right to pull me out or put me on the DL or whatever you need to do because there’s better options than me right now.’ That hurts me deep down to go in there and say that kind of stuff, but I think we had a real honest conversation after that second start.”

Adam Wainwright finishes the 2017 season with a 12-5 record, allowing 140 hits and 73 runs and 93 strikeouts in 123.1 innings pitched.

photo credit: Scott Kane, Brad Penner, Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports