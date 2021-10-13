GODFREY - A new Scooters Coffee is now set to develop an area at the corner of Godfrey Road and Ramona Place, Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said.

Mayor McCormick said the board approved the plan for the property and now just stands back for Scooters to execute the plan.

Scooters will compete with Germania Brew Haus and Shivers, the mayor said, but he said he believes there will be plenty of coffee drinkers for these two and all others in the village with the traffic that goes up and down Godfrey Road and nearby Lewis and Clark Community College.

McCormick was unsure how long it would take for the Ramona Place corner to be developed. Scooters recently opened a new location in Glen Carbon, and it has been quite successful.

Article continues after sponsor message

McCormick said another new business in Godfrey would also be a contributor to the tax rolls, which will allow more to be done by the village and likely lead to other business developments.

Scooters was founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska. Scooter’s Coffee roasts its coffee beans at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska.

Scooter’s Coffee is best known for its fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries.

More like this: