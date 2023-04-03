Scooter's Coffee Drive-Thru Now Open At New Godfrey Road Location - Ribbon Cutting To Be Held SoonGODFREY - The brand-new Scooter's Coffee shop at 5330 Godfrey Road is now open.

The store had a soft opening Monday morning when at 5:30 a.m.

The location is locally owned by Lindsey and Bob Semptimphelter. Bob was at the store Sunday afternoon doing some finishing touches and said he is super excited about opening his second location.

The Semptimphelter's also own a Glen Carbon location at 4208 Illinois Route 159.

The Godfrey store has not yet released its full hours at this time.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14, and will be hosted by the RiverBend Growth Association.

