EDWARDSVILLE - On Tuesday, May 23, 2017, RCS Construction Inc., will begin the Schwarz Street Resurfacing Project.

Temporary lane closures will occur during the daytime throughout construction.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville City Engineer Ryan Zwijack, P.E., said the project is expected to be completed by August 2017.

Local access will be maintained at all times, but through traffic is encouraged to seek an alternate route.

The City of Edwardsville appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process, Zwijack said. Project updates can be found on the City of Edwardsville website:

www.cityofedwardsville.com/construction.

Contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

More like this: