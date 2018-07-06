EDWARDSVILLE – Alex Schreiber has been a welcome addition to Edwardsville’s American Legion baseball team this summer.

Schreiber, who joined Post 199’s team this summer after graduating from Hillsboro, felt coming to the Edwardsville Legion team “was probably the best option for me; I was supposed to play at Highland, since that’s closer, but this team’s better, I think. I kind of wanted to play on this team.

“(Edwardsville manager) Ken (Schaake) said he’d get a waiver for me to play her, so I guess that worked out,” Schreiber said with a laugh. “It’s a good thing to play over the summer, no matter what; my travel team disbanded last year, so I wanted to find a place to play.

“It’s been fun (the experience of playing for Post 199); I like the players, the coach is really laid back and he’s fun to play for. It’s probably one of the best teams I’ve played on and one of the best teams I’ve played on.”

Schreiber will be attending SIU-Edwardsville this fall, but isn’t sure if he will try out for the Cougar baseball team. “I’m going to major in exercise science and try to go into physical therapy,” Schreiber said.

“I’ve been playing baseball ever since T-ball (as a youngster); I started travel (baseball) at about (under-11) or (under-12) and ever since then I’ve been playing every summer and the spring in high school.”

Schreiber enjoys everything about baseball. “It’s slow-paced so you get a little break here or there, not like in basketball or football; I like everything about the game. I came into the summer just working hard and try to hit here and there, have some fun.”

