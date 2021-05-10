CHICAGO– In an open letter to Governor Pritzker and the Members of the General Assembly, more than 75 school networks, schools, and community organizations united in support of the Invest in Kids Act. Together, they ask for state leadership to champion students from low-income and working families who are seeking quality education options through a tax credit scholarship.

“We are hopeful that Governor Pritzker and Members of the General Assembly will listen to these voices, and those of families, from across Illinois who see the value of the Tax Credit Scholarship Program,” said Empower Illinois President, Anthony Holter. “With 26,000 kids on the waitlist, now is the time to seek solutions that support low-income and working-class families and expand this vital program. Solutions like removing the sunset of Invest in Kids Act and enhancing the tax credit.”

The Invest in Kids Act passed as part of Illinois’ historic reforms to its education funding formula in 2017. The reforms contained in the Invest in Kids Act have increased public school fundingby more than $1 billion and generated more than $182 million in private donations to scholarships for students from low-income and working-class families to attend their best-fit, private school.

In February, Governor Pritzker announced his plans to cut the program’s tax credit from 75% to 40% as part of his proposal to close “corporate loopholes.” More than 7,000 students in need rely on these scholarships every year, and more than 22,000 scholarships have been awarded since the program began in 2018. Cuts to the program would cause uncertainty and education instability for participating families. Polling from April 2021 shows 61% of Illinois voters support the Tax Credit Scholarship Program. OPEN LETTER STATEMENT

“Dear Governor Pritzker and Members of the Illinois General Assembly,

We stand united to support Illinois’ children and the Invest in Kids Act’s Tax Credit Scholarship Program.

We strongly believe kids need more quality education options, not fewer, especially during this challenging time. With more than 20,000 need-based scholarships awarded in just three years, this program has increased education opportunities Illinois families at a time when they need them the most.

Protecting and expanding this life-changing program is critical in the state’s pursuit to increase equity for more students from low-income and working-class communities. We cannot let down the families and students depending on this scholarship program and the thousands more who sit on waiting lists.

We know that our fight for equity and improved education for children is also your fight. It is our hope that, together, we can continue to build on our successes by supporting the Illinois Tax Credit Scholarship Program.”

LETTER SIGNATORIES

Agudath Israel of Illinois

Alivio Medical Center

Althoff Catholic High School (Belleville)

Altus Academy (Chicago)

Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Schools

Association of Christian Schools International

Big Shoulders Fund

Boylan Catholic High School (Rockford)

Bright Promise Fund

Calvin Christian School (South Holland)

Carmel Catholic High School

Catholic Conference of Illinois

Central Catholic High School (Bloomington)

Central Illinois District Schools- Lutheran Church Missouri Synod

Centro de Trabajadores Unidos

Chicago Celts for Immigration Reform

Chicago Christian High School

Chicago Hope Academy

Chicago Workers Collaborative

Children’s Tuition Fund of Illinois

Christian Life Center Schools (Rockford)

Council of Islamic Schools of Illinois

Cristo Rey St. Martin (Waukegan)

DePaul College Prep

Diocese of Belleville Catholic Schools

Diocese of Joliet Catholic Schools

Diocese of Peoria Catholic Schools

Diocese of Rockford Catholic Schools

Diocese of Springfield Catholic Schools

Economic Strategy Development Corporation (ESDC)

Empower Illinois

Father McGiveney Catholic High School (Glen Carbon)

Fenwick High School (Oak Park)

Gibault Catholic High School (Waterloo)

Governor French Academy (Belleville)

Holy Family Ministries School (Chicago)

Holy Trinity High School (Chicago)

IC Catholic Prep (Elmhurst)

Illinois Chapter, Americans for Prosperity

Illinois Coalition of Non-Public Schools

Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Interfaith Community For Detained Immigrants

Iskali Young Adult Ministry

Joliet Catholic Academy (Joliet)

Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Lake Effect Development

Lake Michigan Association of Independent Schools

Latinos Progresando

Marian Central Catholic High School (Woodstock)

Mater Dei High School (Breese)

Metro-East Lutheran High School (Edwardsville)

Mount Carmel High School (Chicago)

Northern Illinois District Schools- Lutheran Church Missouri Synod

Northridge Preparatory School (Niles)

Padres Angeles

Peoria Academy (Peoria)

Peoria Notre Dame High School (Peoria)

Providence Catholic High School (New Lenox)

Provincial Council, Clerics of St. Viator

Rockford Lutheran Schools (Rockford)

Schlarman Academy (Danville)

Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters Leadership Team

Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate (Joliet Franciscans)

South Side Christian Academy (Peoria)

Southern Illinois District Schools- Lutheran Church Missouri Synod

Southwest Chicago Christian Schools

Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP)

St John Lutheran School (Libertyville)

St. Anthony Hospital

St. Francis High School (Wheaton)

St. Ignatius College Prep (Chicago)

St. Malachy School (Chicago)

Syrian Community Network

The Order of Carmelites Province of the Most Pure Heart of Mary

The Resurrection Project

Timothy Christian Schools

Wheaton Academy (West Chicago)

