EDWARDSVILLE/ALTON – The softball game scheduled Wednesday between SIUE and Saint Louis has been canceled due to weather concerns.

No makeup date has been made.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

SIUE returns to Ohio Valley Conference action this weekend in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Cougars plays Tennessee State in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday. On Sunday, SIUE faces Belmont in a 1 p.m. doubleheader.

Edwardsville High School Boys Varsity Tennis

- EHS v. Civic Memorial @ Civic Memorial has been cancelled for Wednesday, 4/20/16 @ 4:00pm

- EHS v. Collinsville HS @ EHS Tennis Center has been cancelled for Wednesday, 4/20/16 @ 4:00pm

Article continues after sponsor message

Boys JV Tennis match:

- EHS v. Collinsville HS @ EHS Tennis Center has been cancelled for Wednesday, 4/20/16 @ 4:00pm

 

Alton High School Tennis

Due to wet and rainy conditions Boys JV and Varsity Tennis Match Alton HS at Chaminade has been postponed.

All of these matches have been rescheduled for Thursday, 4/21/16 – same place and time.

E-mail news@riverbender.com with any other cancellations. 

More like this:

Feb 28, 2024 - Dave Lipe: Edwardsville's Tennis Titan Inducted Into Coaches Hall of Fame

Mar 13, 2024 - SIUE's Gorman Named OVC Women's Tennis Player of the Week

May 23, 2024 - Tigers Notch Three Opening Wins In State Boys Tennis Tournament

May 21, 2024 - Four Baseball Cougars Earn All-OVC Honors

May 13, 2024 - Alton Boys Tennis Secures Fourth Place in SWC Tournament

 