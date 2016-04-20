Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE/ALTON – The softball game scheduled Wednesday between SIUE and Saint Louis has been canceled due to weather concerns.

No makeup date has been made.

SIUE returns to Ohio Valley Conference action this weekend in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Cougars plays Tennessee State in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday. On Sunday, SIUE faces Belmont in a 1 p.m. doubleheader.

Edwardsville High School Boys Varsity Tennis

- EHS v. Civic Memorial @ Civic Memorial has been cancelled for Wednesday, 4/20/16 @ 4:00pm

- EHS v. Collinsville HS @ EHS Tennis Center has been cancelled for Wednesday, 4/20/16 @ 4:00pm

Boys JV Tennis match:

- EHS v. Collinsville HS @ EHS Tennis Center has been cancelled for Wednesday, 4/20/16 @ 4:00pm

Alton High School Tennis

Due to wet and rainy conditions Boys JV and Varsity Tennis Match Alton HS at Chaminade has been postponed.

All of these matches have been rescheduled for Thursday, 4/21/16 – same place and time.

E-mail news@riverbender.com with any other cancellations.

