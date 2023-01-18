EDWARDSVILLE – Chris Couch received his mechanical engineering degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2019 and since then has seen great success in his career in the pumping industry. His hard work has not gone unnoticed as he was named to the “10 Pump Professionals to Watch” list by Pumps & Systems magazine.

“It is a great honor to receive this recognition from Pumps & Systems magazine,” said Couch. “I am eager to continue to grow and make an impact in this industry since it is critical to society especially with its energy efficiency and sustainability.”

Couch works for Nidec Motor Corporation in St. Louis as a market manager. After graduating from SIUE, Couch started with the company as an application engineer and is now transitioning to the business development side of the business.

During his time at SIUE, Couch made the most of his educational experience by being thoroughly involved on campus. Couch was president of SIUE’s chapter of the American Society of Mechanical Engineering. He also took part in a career mentorship opportunity which connected him with a mentor who he is still in contact with today. Couch also landed various internships and co-ops by attending SIUE’s career fairs which ultimately helped him identify his career interests.

“SIUE has been very influential and critical to where I am at with my career today,” Couch added. “I was able to build my core engineering knowledge of concepts and theory to help in my past engineering role, as well as my current business role of understanding my customer’s technical needs and engineering designs. SIUE helped me tremendously in developing practical knowledge and soft skills that are also critical beyond just theory.”

View the Pumps & Systems article at pumpsandsystems.com/10-pump- professionals-watch-chris- couch .

