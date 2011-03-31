Madison County voters to decide on one-cent sales on April 5

Citizens for Property Tax Relief — a community-led group formed to promote the April 5 referendum for a one-cent, county sales tax for schools– held a press conference today to share the experiences of school districts in other Illinois counties that have passed the sales tax. School district superintendents from Macon and Williamson counties were in attendance to discuss the impact on their own communities.

“Hearing about districts that have reduced property taxes and improved their facilities really underscores the need to implement the sales tax in Madison County,” noted Larry Busch, Citizens for Property Tax Relief co-chair. “Residents in our communities deserve these same benefits.”

If passed in Madison County, the sales tax would provide a dedicated source of funds for school facilities. And in eleven of the county’s thirteen school districts, Boards of Education have committed to using more than half of the revenue to reduce property taxes. “As we heard today, this innovative approach to school funding is gaining momentum in Illinois, and it’s producing tremendous results,” said Jim Herndon, Citizens for Property Tax Relief co-chair. “I urge everyone in Madison County to learn more about this proposal and vote ‘yes’ on Election Day.”

Additional information about the one-cent sales tax for schools and an informational video are available at the Citizens for Property Tax Relief website, www.betterschoolslowertaxes.com.

