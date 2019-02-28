The following area school districts have closed for Thursday because of road conditions:

Belleville Dist. 118

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Belleville THSD 201

Collinsville District 10

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville School District 7

East St. Louis School District 189

O'Fallon Township High School 203

St. Boniface School, Edwardsville

Anyone with any other school or business closings Thursday, e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com.

More like this:

Aug 20, 2024 - Belt: Belleville, O'Fallon Schools, Others, Receive Large Amounts In Evidence-Based Funding

6 days ago - National Payroll Week: East St. Louis District 189 Welcomes Meagan Garrett

Sep 2, 2024 - Alton Superintendent Welcomes Students to School, Outlines District Improvement Plan

6 days ago - Greenville University Partners With East St. Louis School District

5 days ago - O'Fallon Firefighters Ensure Safety During School Smoke Scare

 