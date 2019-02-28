School Closings And Delays List For Thursday
February 28, 2019 5:51 AM February 28, 2019 2:28 PM
The following area school districts have closed for Thursday because of road conditions:
Belleville Dist. 118
Belleville THSD 201
Collinsville District 10
Edwardsville School District 7
East St. Louis School District 189
O'Fallon Township High School 203
St. Boniface School, Edwardsville
Anyone with any other school or business closings Thursday, e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com.
