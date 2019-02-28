School Closings And Delays List For Thursday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The following area school districts have closed for Thursday because of road conditions: Belleville Dist. 118 Belleville THSD 201 Collinsville District 10 Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Edwardsville School District 7 East St. Louis School District 189 O'Fallon Township High School 203 St. Boniface School, Edwardsville Anyone with any other school or business closings Thursday, e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip