ALTON - An empty school bus struck another vehicle Thursday afternoon on Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, across from Alton Square Mall and Captain D’s, and then struck another vehicle. Thankfully, there were no injuries in the incident.

The accident occurred about 3 p.m. Thursday. The school bus and another vehicle had to be towed from the scene, Alton Police Department said.

Alton Police arrived on the scene quickly and directed traffic during the entire incident to keep things flowing smoothly on Homer Adams Parkway, one of the busiest highways in Alton at that time of day near the mall and several other businesses.

