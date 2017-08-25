ALTON - An empty school bus struck another vehicle Thursday afternoon on Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, across from Alton Square Mall and Captain D’s, and then struck another vehicle. Thankfully, there were no injuries in the incident.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The accident occurred about 3 p.m. Thursday. The school bus and another vehicle had to be towed from the scene, Alton Police Department said.

Alton Police arrived on the scene quickly and directed traffic during the entire incident to keep things flowing smoothly on Homer Adams Parkway, one of the busiest highways in Alton at that time of day near the mall and several other businesses.

More like this:

Sep 16, 2023 - Alton Man, Two Others, Die In Two-Vehicle Crash On Illinois Route 4

Aug 12, 2023 - Man Charged With Aggravated Driving Under The Influence In Crash That Injured Four Alton City Workers

Sep 15, 2023 - Three Die In St. Jacob Crash Early Friday

5 days ago - ISP Squad Car Struck Assisting Motorist In Granite City On I-270

Sep 19, 2023 - Alton Police Respond To Vehicle Fire, Person Injured, Airlifted To St. Louis Hospital

 