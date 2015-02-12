Scholarship Opportunities Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Local students have access to three different scholarship opportunities when they visit Anderson Hospital. Each is meant for students seeking healthcare professions only; all are $1,000 scholarships. Anderson Hospital Auxiliary Sponsored Scholarship(s)

Deadline for entry is April 15, 2015.

State of Illinois Sponsored Scholarship(s)

Deadline for entry is April 15, 2015. The Medical Staff Sponsored Scholarship(s)

Deadline for entry is May 15, 2015. Packets are available in the Anderson Hospital Main Lobby and Volunteer Office. For more information, contact Judy Eft, Scholarship Chairperson. 314-973-9105 or email @ jgeft@yahoo.com