EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles today announced that applications for the 2016 Township Officials of Illinois Scholarship are now available. Each year since 1989, the Township Officials of Illinois Scholarship Fund has awarded funds to graduating high school seniors to continue their education at Illinois colleges and universities. The Township Officials of Illinois will award seven $1,500 scholarships in 2016.

“With the costs of higher education continually increasing, I am pleased to share this opportunity and hope one of the winners selected comes from Edwardsville Township,” said Supervisor Miles.

To be eligible for the scholarship, the student must be a graduating Illinois high school senior with a minimum GPA of 3.00 on a 4.00 scale; must be a U.S. citizen and resident of Illinois; must have a history of extracurricular activities that demonstrates a willingness to accept leadership responsibilities or commitment to civic responsibility, social consciousness and a willingness to serve the community; must submit a 500-word essay on The Role of Township Government in Today’s Society and in the Future that will include information gained from an interview with a township official; must submit two letters of recommendation from teachers, counselors, local officials or business people; must submit an official high school transcript; and must submit a cover letter and completed application form.

Applications are available online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or at the Township office, located at 300 W Park, Edwardsville. Completed applications must be postmarked no later than March 1, 2016 and sent to Township Officials of Illinois, Attn: Scholarship Committee, 3217 Northfield Drive, Springfield, Illinois, 62702. Any questions regarding the scholarship may be directed to the Township Officials of Illinois at 217-744-2212.

