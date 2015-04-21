Edwardsville’s Wes Schoenthal had the most impressive performance in the Granite City Invitational this past Friday with a blazing time of 4:18 in the 1,600.

Edwardsville coach Chad Lakatos said Schoenthal had a goal to break 4:20 and he accomplished that.

“Wes might have gone out a little fast with 60- and 61-second quarters, but he backed it up with a pair of 64s,” Lakatos said. “He has been working hard this season after a great cross country season. I am sure his time will be in the top 10 in Illinois, possibly in the top five.”

Schoenthal is a strong performer in both the 1,600 and 800. He may be even a little stronger in the 800 with his speed, the coach said.

Edwardsville’s boys placed third in the team portion of the Granite City Invitational with 94.5 points. Cahokia won the meet with 184 points and Belleville West was second with 122 points.

Edwardsville placed third in the team standings with 94.5 points. Cahokia won the meet with 184 points, followed by Belleville West.

Lakatos said he was also pleased with his team in the 4 x 800, 4 x 400, 4 x 200 and 4 x 100 relay teams.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We had a couple guys get p.r. times in the relays,” he said. “Our relay teams continue to improve.”

Desmond Chappel was fourth in the shot put for the Tigers with a personal best of 52-10 and teammate A.J. Epenesa was fifth place with a toss of 51-3. Neal Gutterman was third in the discus, with a best throw of 147-2.

“Any time you get a p.r. in a meet you have to be proud,” Lakatos said.

The Tigers’ pole vaulter Sam Griffin was second, clearing 12-6. Matt Griebe was fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.08.

“I think as we move forward we have to be pleased with our performances across the board with our relays. The team’s focus is getting better. Hopefully we can line up a few things on the home stretch. Isaiah Michl may not run for a couple more weeks. We want to make sure he is good and ready from some tightness in his hamstrings. We don’t want to rush him back. Our main objective is for him to be ready late in the season.”

Edwardsville hosts the Winston Brown Invitational Meet this Saturday with several of the top area teams competing.

More like this: