EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb, PhD, has named Tim Schoenecker, PhD, as dean of the School of Business. Schoenecker has served as interim dean since May 2016. The appointment is subject to SIU Board of Trustees approval.

Schoenecker has provided significant service to the School as a collaborative leader. He, in close partnership with faculty and staff, has contributed to the School’s growth and celebrated its accounting and business programs’ 2017 reaccreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), a hallmark of excellence earned by less than five percent of the world’s business schools.

Provost Cobb extends her thanks to the search committee and its co-chairs, Anne Powell, PhD, and Ram Madupalli, PhD, and commends their choice.

“Tim has been a campus leader in a variety of roles throughout his productive career at SIUE, from University Planning and Budget Council chair to University Congress leadership to successful stints as associate dean, acting dean and interim dean of the School of Business,” she said. “His commitment to SIUE and our community have been apparent during his most recent interim appointment. I am confident that Dean Schoenecker will continue to innovate and set the stage for continued excellence, partnerships and expansions both within his School and at the University level.”

“I am honored to be asked by the provost to serve as dean,” Schoenecker said. “I am excited about the opportunity to work with our faculty, staff and students to continue the progress we’ve made in the SIUE School of Business over the past two years and under my predecessors.”

“I thank the School’s faculty and staff for their hard work and dedication,” he continued, “and express my appreciation to the search committee for its professionalism and the time commitment its members made during an especially busy part of the academic year.”

Under Schoenecker’s leadership, the School has progressed its strategic plan by boosting enrollment, continuing its tradition of internships and global engagement, building faculty resources and maintaining its momentum in development and alumni relations. In March, the School recognized record donor support with scholarships worth more than $200,000 presented at its annual scholarships and awards program.

Other key accomplishments made by the School during Schoenecker’s interim term, include:

Development of curricular revisions in computer management and information systems, economics and finance

Approval of a fully-online MBA program set to launch in January 2019

Completion of nine successful searches for new tenure-eligible faculty members

“We are proud of our curricular revisions as they should lead to better preparation for students specializing in those areas of study,” Schoenecker explained. “We are eager for the launch of our online MBA program as it will broaden our reach and expand our graduate offerings. And, our successful faculty searches are notable, as the market for business faculty is quite competitive. Going nine for nine speaks highly of our School.”

Schoenecker notes the School’s chief priorities going forward will include successfully implementing the curricular changes and growing graduate enrollments.

“The SIUE School of Business centers around the concept of adding value,” he said. “We want to add value for our students by enhancing their career prospects. We want to add value for our corporate partners by supplying them with the workforce talent they need to help their businesses grow and expand. And, we try to add value through our business outreach organizations. I am proud to be a part of that important mission.”

Schoenecker previously served as interim dean for the School in 2007 and 2008. Prior to that role, he served as associate dean for academic affairs for more than four years. He has provided leadership at the University level as chair of the University Planning and Budget Council and chair of the steering committee for the chancellor’s ad hoc University Congress.

Schoenecker joined the SIUE faculty in fall 1992 in the Department of Management and Marketing. His teaching interests are in the areas of strategic management and entrepreneurship. His research interests are primarily in the areas of corporate governance and top management teams. In addition to his academic work, he served as a consultant for both large and small businesses in the St. Louis area.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 294 business schools in the U.S. for the 11th-consecutive year. Undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered in accounting, computer management and information systems, economics, finance, management and marketing. More than 27,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

