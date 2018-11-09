ST. LOUIS – Schnuck Markets, Inc. is supporting The Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights campaign by activating “Round Up at the Register” beginning Saturday, Nov. 10 and continuing through Thursday, Nov. 22. Schnucks customers may choose to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, with 100% of donations supporting The Salvation Army community centers in the customer’s area. Then starting Friday, Nov. 23 and continuing through Christmas Eve, The Salvation Army bell ringers and their iconic red kettles will return to Schnucks stores for the holiday season. The Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights Campaign allows the organization to provide assistance to the most vulnerable, by helping with food, utilities, and emergency rent and mortgage payments.

The bell ringers are a holiday tradition at Schnucks stores, and this year we wanted to extend that partnership through a ‘Round Up at the Register’ which our customers have so generously supported for other causes,” said Todd Schnuck, Schnucks Chairman and CEO. “We are grateful for our long-standing relationship with The Salvation Army as both of our organizations are focused on giving back to the community, feeding children and families, and helping make our region a better place to live.”

"We are extremely grateful for our long-standing, storied partnership with Schnucks," says Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings, Divisional Commander for The ?Salvation Army's Midland Division?. "For every customer who donates to the Tree of Lights campaign at Schnucks, you are helping in our shared vision to nourish people's lives that inspires hope, combats poverty and meets human needs without discrimination in your area."

The Schnucks Round Up feature is not available at self-checkout lanes so customers who wish to donate should be sure to go through attended checkout lanes. Customers will be able to round up at all Schnucks stores across the five Midwest states where the company operates.

