ST. LOUIS — To show appreciation to teammates for their continued service to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Schnucks is awarding eligible store and facility teammates a performance and retention bonus. Teammates who qualify could receive up to $600 in a one-time bonus paying out in January 2022. The performance and retention bonus will be based on hours worked. This is the fourth bonus Schnucks has issued to teammates since the spring of 2020. “Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our teammates have remained committed to our customers and our communities,” said Ted Schnuck, Executive Vice President, Supermarkets. “As we look ahead to the busy holiday season, we are acknowledging their contributions and are thankful for their continued efforts to help us nourish people’s lives.”

Holiday Hours New this year, in an effort to extend the holiday time teammates have with their families, all Schnucks stores will close on December 26. Below, is a complete list of Schnucks 2021 holiday hours:

Article continues after sponsor message

? Thanksgiving:

November 24 - Close at 9 p.m.

November 25 - Closed

November 26 - Open at 9 a.m.

? Christmas:

December 24 - Close at 5:30 p.m.

December 25 - Closed

December 26 - Closed

December 27 - Open at 6 a.m.

? New Years:

December 31 - Close at 8 p.m.

January 1 - Open at 9 a.m.

Career Fair On Thursday, Oct. 7, 1 - 5 p.m., Schnucks is hosting a company-wide career fair at all 111 stores as well as the Schnucks Bakery Plant to hire for a variety of positions offering flexible schedules, career advancement, paid weekly, health benefits (after a qualifying period) and other teammate perks. Most positions are part-time to start. No experience is necessary. Teammates hired at the career fair who remain employed through January 2 will be eligible for the performance and retention bonus.

About Schnucks Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 111 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2020 rankings, Schnucks is the 149 th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14 th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive, and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $12 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

More like this: