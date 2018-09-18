ST. LOUIS – Schnuck Markets, Inc. made an announcement Monday that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase 19 St. Louis-area Shop ‘n Save stores (14 in Missouri and five in Illinois).

The Alton, Edwardsville, East Alton and Wood River stores in Illinois are included in the purchase. Prescription files from the Granite City store are being transferred to Schnucks.

The transaction is planned to occur with a staggered close process that is currently expected to begin on October 7 and be completed by late October 2018.

Schnucks plans a closure of only about two and a half days for each store – during which time it intends to rebrand signage and fixtures, switch out point-of-sale systems and restock merchandise before the store reopens as a Schnucks.

“Schnucks is proud to be growing in our hometown of St. Louis, excited about the opportunity to serve new customers, and looking forward to welcoming the employees at these 19 stores to Schnucks,” said Todd Schnuck, Chairman and CEO of Schnuck Markets. “We want longtime customers of each store to know that we are eager to earn your business, and we’ll be working closely with SUPERVALU and Shop ‘n Save to ensure a smooth and successful transition.”

Pending the results of any legally required background checks, all bargaining unit Shop ‘n Save employees will be offered a position at the same wage rate, working a comparable number of hours and doing comparable work. Eligible employees will also receive health care coverage and pension contributions consistent with union agreements. All Shop ‘n Save Store Directors, Assistant Store Directors, Pharmacy Managers, and Pharmacists will also be interviewed by Schnucks over the next week.

“Our intention is to make a strong offer to the Shop ‘n Save employees at these 19 stores in hopes they choose to join the Schnucks team. They know their stores and their communities and will be an integral part of the conversion process,” Schnuck said.

Fifteen of the 19 acquired stores include pharmacies, which will also be purchased by Schnucks, as will one standalone pharmacy in Union, Missouri. Each of the pharmacies will remain open under the Schnucks banner. Schnucks is also acquiring the prescription files for 10 additional Shop ‘n Save in-store pharmacy locations and transferring those prescriptions to nearby Schnucks stores. Customers of the closing Shop ‘n Save pharmacies will be mailed detailed information on the transfer of their pharmacy files within the next several days. Information will also be available for customers at each pharmacy.

Schnucks will also acquire four of Shop ‘n Save’s seven fuel centers. A complete list of stores, pharmacies and fuel centers to be sold to Schnucks under this agreement, along with a list of correlating pharmacies where prescription files will be transferred, is included.

As part of this transaction, Schnucks and SUPERVALU will enter into an agreement for SUPERVALU to serve as the primary supplier for nine of Schnucks’ existing stores located across northern Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.

The acquisition comes on the heels of Schnucks announcing two other new store locations. Schnucks opened its Maplewood, Mo. location - which had previously been a Shop ‘n Save - in August. A new Schnucks in Warrenton, Mo., is currently under construction and is scheduled to open later this fall.

About Schnuck Markets, Inc.

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery and pharmacy retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 99 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa, and employs more than 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2017 rankings, Schnucks is the 170t h largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 16t h largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need. Follow Schnucks on Facebook: www.facebook.com/schnucks