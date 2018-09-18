ST. LOUIS – Schnuck Markets, Inc. made an announcement Monday that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase 19 St. Louis-area Shop ‘n Save stores (14 in Missouri and five in Illinois).

The Alton, Edwardsville, East Alton and Wood River stores in Illinois are included in the purchase. Prescription files from the Granite City store are being transferred to Schnucks.

The transaction is planned to occur with a staggered close process that is currently expected to begin on October 7 and be completed by late October 2018.

Schnucks plans a closure of only about two and a half days for each store – during which time it intends to rebrand signage and fixtures, switch out point-of-sale systems and restock merchandise before the store reopens as a Schnucks.

“Schnucks is proud to be growing in our hometown of St. Louis, excited about the opportunity to serve new customers, and looking forward to welcoming the employees at these 19 stores to Schnucks,” said Todd Schnuck, Chairman and CEO of Schnuck Markets. “We want longtime customers of each store to know that we are eager to earn your business, and we’ll be working closely with SUPERVALU and Shop ‘n Save to ensure a smooth and successful transition.”

Pending the results of any legally required background checks, all bargaining unit Shop ‘n Save employees will be offered a position at the same wage rate, working a comparable number of hours and doing comparable work. Eligible employees will also receive health care coverage and pension contributions consistent with union agreements. All Shop ‘n Save Store Directors, Assistant Store Directors, Pharmacy Managers, and Pharmacists will also be interviewed by Schnucks over the next week.

“Our intention is to make a strong offer to the Shop ‘n Save employees at these 19 stores in hopes they choose to join the Schnucks team. They know their stores and their communities and will be an integral part of the conversion process,” Schnuck said.

Fifteen of the 19 acquired stores include pharmacies, which will also be purchased by Schnucks, as will one standalone pharmacy in Union, Missouri. Each of the pharmacies will remain open under the Schnucks banner. Schnucks is also acquiring the prescription files for 10 additional Shop ‘n Save in-store pharmacy locations and transferring those prescriptions to nearby Schnucks stores. Customers of the closing Shop ‘n Save pharmacies will be mailed detailed information on the transfer of their pharmacy files within the next several days. Information will also be available for customers at each pharmacy.

Schnucks will also acquire four of Shop ‘n Save’s seven fuel centers. A complete list of stores, pharmacies and fuel centers to be sold to Schnucks under this agreement, along with a list of correlating pharmacies where prescription files will be transferred, is included.

As part of this transaction, Schnucks and SUPERVALU will enter into an agreement for SUPERVALU to serve as the primary supplier for nine of Schnucks’ existing stores located across northern Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.

The acquisition comes on the heels of Schnucks announcing two other new store locations. Schnucks opened its Maplewood, Mo. location - which had previously been a Shop ‘n Save - in August. A new Schnucks in Warrenton, Mo., is currently under construction and is scheduled to open later this fall.

About Schnuck Markets, Inc.

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery and pharmacy retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 99 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa, and employs more than 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2017 rankings, Schnucks is the 170t h largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 16t h largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need. Follow Schnucks on Facebook: www.facebook.com/schnucks

LIST OF SHOP ‘N SAVE STORES BEING SOLD TO SCHNUCKS AS PART OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Shop 'n Save Location

City/State

Zip

Sq. Footage

Pharmacy; Fuel

1721 Homer M. Adams Parkway

Alton, IL

62002

51,100

No

800 Carlyle Avenue

Belleville, IL

62221

61,525

Pharmacy

634 Berkshire Blvd.

East Alton, IL

62024

22,000

No

2122 Troy Road

Edwardsville, IL

62025

55,139

Pharmacy

1900 East Edwardsville Road

Wood River, IL

62095

42,130

Fuel

1253 Water Tower Place

Arnold, MO

63010

60,135

Pharmacy

7909 State Highway N

Dardenne Prairie, MO

63368

70,290

Pharmacy

45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza

Fenton, MO

63026

63,933

Pharmacy

1275 North Truman Blvd.

Festus, MO

63028

60,000

Pharmacy; Fuel

2183 Charbonier Road

Florissant, MO

63031

53,140

Pharmacy

1032 Lemay Ferry Road

Lemay, MO

63125

56,198

Pharmacy

3740 Monticello Plaza

O'Fallon, MO

63368

58,435

Pharmacy

1421 Mexico Loop Road East

O'Fallon, MO

63366

54,180

Pharmacy

10634 St. Charles Rock Road

St. Ann, MO

63074

65,898

Pharmacy; Fuel

60 Harvester Square

St. Charles, MO

63303

71,482

Pharmacy

9070 St. Charles Rock Road

St. John, MO

63114

66,250

Pharmacy; Fuel

7057 Chippewa Street

Shrewsbury, MO

63119

77,000

Pharmacy

5780 South Lindbergh Blvd.

St. Louis, MO

63123

78,396

No

100 Jungermann Road

St. Peters, MO

63376

57,263

Pharmacy

500 West Highway 50

Union, MO

63084

6,405

Standalone Pharmacy

LIST OF REMAINING SHOP ‘N SAVE PHARMACIES WHOSE PRESCRIPTION FILES ARE BEING TRANSFERRED TO SCHNUCKS

Shop 'n Save Pharmacy Location

City/State/Zip

Transferring to Schnucks location

City, State/Zip

4201 North Belt West

Belleville, IL 62226

5720 North Belt West

Belleville, IL 62226

15446 Manchester Road

Ellisville, MO 63011

15425 Manchester Road

Ballwin, MO 63011

175 Flower Valley Shopping Center

Florissant, MO 63033

13987 New Halls Ferry Road

Florissant, MO 63033

10805 Old Halls Ferry Road

Ferguson, MO 63136

1589 Sierra Vista Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63138

3521 Nameoki Road

Granite City, IL 62040

3100 Madison Ave.

Granite City, IL 62040

1023 Crossroads Place

High Ridge, MO 63049

20 Dillon Plaza Drive

High Ridge, MO 63049

10461 Manchester Road

Kirkwood, MO 63122

10233 Manchester Road

Kirkwood, MO, 63122

9521 Lewis & Clark Blvd

Moline Acres, MO 63136

8037 West Florissant Ave.

Jennings, MO 63136

4660 Chippewa Street

St. Louis, MO 63116

5055 Arsenal

St. Louis, MO 63139

196 Mayfair Plaza

Florissant, MO 63033

1589 Sierra Vista Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63138

NOTE: Within the next several days, customers of these Shop ‘n Save pharmacies will receive by mail detailed information on the transfer of their pharmacy files and information will also be available at each Shop ‘n Save pharmacy.

