Schnucks to acquire area Shop 'n Save locations, including Alton, Edwardsville, East Alton and Wood River stores
ST. LOUIS – Schnuck Markets, Inc. made an announcement Monday that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase 19 St. Louis-area Shop ‘n Save stores (14 in Missouri and five in Illinois).
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Alton, Edwardsville, East Alton and Wood River stores in Illinois are included in the purchase. Prescription files from the Granite City store are being transferred to Schnucks.
The transaction is planned to occur with a staggered close process that is currently expected to begin on October 7 and be completed by late October 2018.
Schnucks plans a closure of only about two and a half days for each store – during which time it intends to rebrand signage and fixtures, switch out point-of-sale systems and restock merchandise before the store reopens as a Schnucks.
“Schnucks is proud to be growing in our hometown of St. Louis, excited about the opportunity to serve new customers, and looking forward to welcoming the employees at these 19 stores to Schnucks,” said Todd Schnuck, Chairman and CEO of Schnuck Markets. “We want longtime customers of each store to know that we are eager to earn your business, and we’ll be working closely with SUPERVALU and Shop ‘n Save to ensure a smooth and successful transition.”
Pending the results of any legally required background checks, all bargaining unit Shop ‘n Save employees will be offered a position at the same wage rate, working a comparable number of hours and doing comparable work. Eligible employees will also receive health care coverage and pension contributions consistent with union agreements. All Shop ‘n Save Store Directors, Assistant Store Directors, Pharmacy Managers, and Pharmacists will also be interviewed by Schnucks over the next week.
“Our intention is to make a strong offer to the Shop ‘n Save employees at these 19 stores in hopes they choose to join the Schnucks team. They know their stores and their communities and will be an integral part of the conversion process,” Schnuck said.
Fifteen of the 19 acquired stores include pharmacies, which will also be purchased by Schnucks, as will one standalone pharmacy in Union, Missouri. Each of the pharmacies will remain open under the Schnucks banner. Schnucks is also acquiring the prescription files for 10 additional Shop ‘n Save in-store pharmacy locations and transferring those prescriptions to nearby Schnucks stores. Customers of the closing Shop ‘n Save pharmacies will be mailed detailed information on the transfer of their pharmacy files within the next several days. Information will also be available for customers at each pharmacy.
Schnucks will also acquire four of Shop ‘n Save’s seven fuel centers. A complete list of stores, pharmacies and fuel centers to be sold to Schnucks under this agreement, along with a list of correlating pharmacies where prescription files will be transferred, is included.
As part of this transaction, Schnucks and SUPERVALU will enter into an agreement for SUPERVALU to serve as the primary supplier for nine of Schnucks’ existing stores located across northern Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.
The acquisition comes on the heels of Schnucks announcing two other new store locations. Schnucks opened its Maplewood, Mo. location - which had previously been a Shop ‘n Save - in August. A new Schnucks in Warrenton, Mo., is currently under construction and is scheduled to open later this fall.
About Schnuck Markets, Inc.
Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery and pharmacy retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 99 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa, and employs more than 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2017 rankings, Schnucks is the 170t h largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 16t h largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need. Follow Schnucks on Facebook: www.facebook.com/schnucks
LIST OF SHOP ‘N SAVE STORES BEING SOLD TO SCHNUCKS AS PART OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT Shop 'n Save Location City/State Zip Sq. Footage Pharmacy; Fuel 1721 Homer M. Adams Parkway Alton, IL 62002 51,100 No 800 Carlyle Avenue Belleville, IL 62221 61,525 Pharmacy 634 Berkshire Blvd. East Alton, IL 62024 22,000 No 2122 Troy Road Edwardsville, IL 62025 55,139 Pharmacy 1900 East Edwardsville Road Wood River, IL 62095 42,130 Fuel 1253 Water Tower Place Arnold, MO 63010 60,135 Pharmacy 7909 State Highway N Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368 70,290 Pharmacy 45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Fenton, MO 63026 63,933 Pharmacy 1275 North Truman Blvd. Festus, MO 63028 60,000 Pharmacy; Fuel 2183 Charbonier Road Florissant, MO 63031 53,140 Pharmacy 1032 Lemay Ferry Road Lemay, MO 63125 56,198 Pharmacy 3740 Monticello Plaza O'Fallon, MO 63368 58,435 Pharmacy 1421 Mexico Loop Road East O'Fallon, MO 63366 54,180 Pharmacy 10634 St. Charles Rock Road St. Ann, MO 63074 65,898 Pharmacy; Fuel 60 Harvester Square St. Charles, MO 63303 71,482 Pharmacy 9070 St. Charles Rock Road St. John, MO 63114 66,250 Pharmacy; Fuel 7057 Chippewa Street Shrewsbury, MO 63119 77,000 Pharmacy 5780 South Lindbergh Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63123 78,396 No 100 Jungermann Road St. Peters, MO 63376 57,263 Pharmacy 500 West Highway 50 Union, MO 63084 6,405 Standalone Pharmacy LIST OF REMAINING SHOP ‘N SAVE PHARMACIES WHOSE PRESCRIPTION FILES ARE BEING TRANSFERRED TO SCHNUCKS Shop 'n Save Pharmacy Location City/State/Zip Transferring to Schnucks location City, State/Zip 4201 North Belt West Belleville, IL 62226 5720 North Belt West Belleville, IL 62226 15446 Manchester Road Ellisville, MO 63011 15425 Manchester Road Ballwin, MO 63011 175 Flower Valley Shopping Center Florissant, MO 63033 13987 New Halls Ferry Road Florissant, MO 63033 10805 Old Halls Ferry Road Ferguson, MO 63136 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza St. Louis, MO 63138 3521 Nameoki Road Granite City, IL 62040 3100 Madison Ave. Granite City, IL 62040 1023 Crossroads Place High Ridge, MO 63049 20 Dillon Plaza Drive High Ridge, MO 63049 10461 Manchester Road Kirkwood, MO 63122 10233 Manchester Road Kirkwood, MO, 63122 9521 Lewis & Clark Blvd Moline Acres, MO 63136 8037 West Florissant Ave. Jennings, MO 63136 4660 Chippewa Street St. Louis, MO 63116 5055 Arsenal St. Louis, MO 63139 196 Mayfair Plaza Florissant, MO 63033 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza St. Louis, MO 63138 NOTE: Within the next several days, customers of these Shop ‘n Save pharmacies will receive by mail detailed information on the transfer of their pharmacy files and information will also be available at each Shop ‘n Save pharmacy.
More like this:
Related Video:
Shop 'n Save Location
City/State
Zip
Sq. Footage
Pharmacy; Fuel
1721 Homer M. Adams Parkway
Alton, IL
62002
51,100
No
800 Carlyle Avenue
Belleville, IL
62221
61,525
Pharmacy
634 Berkshire Blvd.
East Alton, IL
62024
22,000
No
2122 Troy Road
Edwardsville, IL
62025
55,139
Pharmacy
1900 East Edwardsville Road
Wood River, IL
62095
42,130
Fuel
1253 Water Tower Place
Arnold, MO
63010
60,135
Pharmacy
7909 State Highway N
Dardenne Prairie, MO
63368
70,290
Pharmacy
45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza
Fenton, MO
63026
63,933
Pharmacy
1275 North Truman Blvd.
Festus, MO
63028
60,000
Pharmacy; Fuel
2183 Charbonier Road
Florissant, MO
63031
53,140
Pharmacy
1032 Lemay Ferry Road
Lemay, MO
63125
56,198
Pharmacy
3740 Monticello Plaza
O'Fallon, MO
63368
58,435
Pharmacy
1421 Mexico Loop Road East
O'Fallon, MO
63366
54,180
Pharmacy
10634 St. Charles Rock Road
St. Ann, MO
63074
65,898
Pharmacy; Fuel
60 Harvester Square
St. Charles, MO
63303
71,482
Pharmacy
9070 St. Charles Rock Road
St. John, MO
63114
66,250
Pharmacy; Fuel
7057 Chippewa Street
Shrewsbury, MO
63119
77,000
Pharmacy
5780 South Lindbergh Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
63123
78,396
No
100 Jungermann Road
St. Peters, MO
63376
57,263
Pharmacy
500 West Highway 50
Union, MO
63084
6,405
Standalone Pharmacy
LIST OF REMAINING SHOP ‘N SAVE PHARMACIES WHOSE PRESCRIPTION FILES ARE BEING TRANSFERRED TO SCHNUCKS Shop 'n Save Pharmacy Location City/State/Zip Transferring to Schnucks location City, State/Zip 4201 North Belt West Belleville, IL 62226 5720 North Belt West Belleville, IL 62226 15446 Manchester Road Ellisville, MO 63011 15425 Manchester Road Ballwin, MO 63011 175 Flower Valley Shopping Center Florissant, MO 63033 13987 New Halls Ferry Road Florissant, MO 63033 10805 Old Halls Ferry Road Ferguson, MO 63136 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza St. Louis, MO 63138 3521 Nameoki Road Granite City, IL 62040 3100 Madison Ave. Granite City, IL 62040 1023 Crossroads Place High Ridge, MO 63049 20 Dillon Plaza Drive High Ridge, MO 63049 10461 Manchester Road Kirkwood, MO 63122 10233 Manchester Road Kirkwood, MO, 63122 9521 Lewis & Clark Blvd Moline Acres, MO 63136 8037 West Florissant Ave. Jennings, MO 63136 4660 Chippewa Street St. Louis, MO 63116 5055 Arsenal St. Louis, MO 63139 196 Mayfair Plaza Florissant, MO 63033 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza St. Louis, MO 63138
Shop 'n Save Pharmacy Location
City/State/Zip
Transferring to Schnucks location
City, State/Zip
4201 North Belt West
Belleville, IL 62226
5720 North Belt West
Belleville, IL 62226
15446 Manchester Road
Ellisville, MO 63011
15425 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
175 Flower Valley Shopping Center
Florissant, MO 63033
13987 New Halls Ferry Road
Florissant, MO 63033
10805 Old Halls Ferry Road
Ferguson, MO 63136
1589 Sierra Vista Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63138
3521 Nameoki Road
Granite City, IL 62040
3100 Madison Ave.
Granite City, IL 62040
1023 Crossroads Place
High Ridge, MO 63049
20 Dillon Plaza Drive
High Ridge, MO 63049
10461 Manchester Road
Kirkwood, MO 63122
10233 Manchester Road
Kirkwood, MO, 63122
9521 Lewis & Clark Blvd
Moline Acres, MO 63136
8037 West Florissant Ave.
Jennings, MO 63136
4660 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63116
5055 Arsenal
St. Louis, MO 63139
196 Mayfair Plaza
Florissant, MO 63033
1589 Sierra Vista Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63138
NOTE: Within the next several days, customers of these Shop ‘n Save pharmacies will receive by mail detailed information on the transfer of their pharmacy files and information will also be available at each Shop ‘n Save pharmacy.