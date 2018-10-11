ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. and the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas today announced that Schnucks customers can support those affected by Hurricane Michael through ‘Round up at the Register.’ Beginning Friday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 21 at 11:59 p.m., Schnucks customers at checkout can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar with 100% of the donations going to the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Michael Disaster Relief Fund. Schnucks will also make a corporate donation when the round up concludes.

“While we don’t have a store presence in Florida, a natural disaster of this magnitude affects the whole nation,” said Dave Peacock, Schnucks President and COO. “As our customers showed after Hurricane Florence, and so many other tragic events, they want to help. We’re proud to partner with the American Red Cross to make it easy for them to do just that.”

Hurricane Michael is the strongest hurricane to hit the Florida panhandle since record keeping began, according to the National Hurricane Center. Michael made landfall on Oct. 10 as a Category 4, with winds of 155 miles per hour and is blamed for at least five deaths.

The American Red Cross is assisting more than 7,800 people seeking refuge in Red Cross and community evacuation centers. Approximately 800 Red Cross disaster workers from across the country have mobilized to help shelter, feed, and support those impacted by Michael.

“We are grateful for the generosity of Schnucks’ customers and for our partnership with Schnucks, which allows the Red Cross to help provide those affected by this storm with essentials like food, water, shelter, and health and mental health care.” said Mary Jane Thomsen, Executive Director of the Greater St. Louis Chapter of the American Red Cross.

The Schnucks round up feature is not available at self-checkout lanes so customers who wish to donate should be sure to go through attended checkout lanes. Customers will be able to round up at all Schnucks stores across the five Midwest states where the company operates.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939,? ?Schnuck Markets, Inc.? is a third-generation, family-owned grocery and pharmacy retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 102 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa, and employs more than 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2017 rankings, Schnucks is the 170?th? largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 16?th? largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need. Follow Schnucks on Facebook:? ?www.facebook.com/schnucks?.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies more than 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit ?redcross.org?.

