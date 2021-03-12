ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. today announced the launch of an initiative to find local suppliers and expand the presence of their products in Schnucks stores throughout the Midwest. Schnucks merchandising leaders will be working to identify those suppliers that are located within 125 miles of a Schnucks store or in one of the four states served by Schnucks. To accomplish this, Schnucks is partnering with RangeMe, the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers.

“Our emphasis on local products connects us with the many communities throughout the areas we serve and introduces our customers to local treasures that can be found right in their own backyard,” said Schnucks Deli Category Manager Andy DeCou. “Our communities depend on local businesses and they depend on us to get their goods into the hands of customers.”

As demonstrated through Schnucks’ recent partnerships with St. Louis-area restaurants and supplier diversity program, the Schnucks local supplier program will promote an inclusive approach by investing in these businesses by introducing their products into the company’s stores. Schnucks also recently announced a plan to buy more than $5 million of local produce and local goods from farmers who live and work within the communities served by the Midwest grocer.

“Schnucks’ commitment to source local products within their communities deeply aligns with our mission to help suppliers grow and thrive,” said Nicky Jackson, CEO and founder at RangeMe. “We’re excited that RangeMe can assist on this amazing initiative by giving Schnucks’ buyers the tools to find local products at scale.”

Suppliers wishing to participate in this local initiative are encouraged to visit https://app.rangeme.com/schnuckslocal21 for more information and to register.

