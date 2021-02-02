ST. LOUIS - As part of Black History Month in February, Schnuck Markets, Inc. will offer customers of all stores the opportunity to “Round Up at the Register” to support the Urban League. Donations in the St. Louis area will support the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis (ULSTL) - specifically the non-profit organization’s Save Our Sons program. Round Ups in Schnucks stores in other markets will support the National Urban League. The campaign will begin on Wednesday, February 3 and continue through Tuesday, February 16.

“At Schnucks, we are focused on nourishing people’s lives, not only by helping our customers to feed and care for their families, but also by actively working to strengthen our communities,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO and past Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Chairman of the Board, Todd Schnuck. “As a company that provides jobs to more than 14,000 teammates, one of our community pillars is to help to develop the workforce in our cities and neighborhoods - a goal shared by the Urban League through their Save our Sons program.”

The ULSTL’s Save Our Sons program seeks to help economically disadvantaged African American men living in the St. Louis region find jobs and have the opportunity to earn livable wages. This program completes these objectives by assisting the participants in obtaining post-secondary education and job training and teaching the imperative career life skills and work ethic necessary to become successful employees in today’s workforce.

“Schnucks is a prime partner whose investment helps us sustain our efforts to help those in need in the communities we serve; our relationship spans decades,” said Urban League President and CEO Michael P. McMillan. "We appreciate the weekly food donations that help us serve so many in need throughout our community and we are especially thankful for the Schnucks customers who also generously support us when they Round Up at the Register."

5x Rewards Points for Grab and Go Meals from Black-Owned Restaurants:

Also for Black History Month, Schnucks Rewards members will earn 5x rewards points on grab and go meals from Black-owned restaurants available at Schnucks including: Fattened Caf, Jenny's Diner, Bold Spoon, Royally Baked, Patty's Cheesecakes, Cathy's Kitchen, Ms. Piggies’ Smokehouse, Big Mama's BBQ and Stango Cuisine. Visit Schnucks Local Grab and Go for availability by store.

