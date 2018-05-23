ST. LOUIS – Schnuck Markets, Inc., its customers, and more than 25 vendors will be supporting the families of fallen and disabled service members starting today. Through Independence Day, Schnucks customers at all 100 of the company’s Midwest stores will be able to “round up at the register” to benefit the Folds of Honor Foundation. The nonprofit honors the sacrifices of fallen and disabled servicemen and women by providing educational scholarships to their spouses and children.

At checkout, Schnucks customers will have the option to “round up” their purchase to the nearest dollar to support the cause, while those customers who use self-checkouts and wish to donate may choose a $1, $3 or $5 “Scan and Give” option. 100% of donations will benefit Folds of Honor.

“Schnucks is proud to partner with Folds of Honor to support military families whose loved ones were killed or disabled in their pursuit to protect our American freedoms,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Helping military veterans and their families is important to our company and we know it’s also important to our customers. We are honored to be able to show our gratitude to our veterans and their families through this partnership.”

Coca-Cola and Anheuser-Busch are primary supporters of Folds of Honor campaign and Schnucks also plans to honor Folds of Honor by hosting several parking lot events, some of them featuring the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales. Schnucks’ signature recipe beer brats made with limited edition Budweiser Freedom Reserve will also be available throughout the campaign, with a portion of all sales of beer brats in Schnucks’ Meat Departments supporting Folds of Honor. Many Schnucks’ vendors have made donations to Folds of Honor and customers will see tags in-store near the vendors’ products, such as Budweiser Freedom Reserve, indicating their support.

Folds of Honor was established eleven years ago after Major Dan Rooney, a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, witnessed the grieving family of a fallen U.S. Army Corporal as they met his flag-draped coffin on an airport tarmac. The 501(c)(3) has awarded more than $100 million in scholarships to military spouses and children since 2007.

More information about the Schnucks Folds of Honor campaign, including specific event dates, locations, and activities is available at schnucks.com/FoldsOfHonor.

