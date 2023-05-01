GRANITE CITY - Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced on Monday that it is recalling 12 pounds of 80/20 fresh ground beef purchased between 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, from its Granite City, Illinois store located 3100 Madison Ave. Schnucks said the product may contain pieces of plastic.

Customers who purchased the above product with a sell-by date of May 1, 2023, should return the product to the store for a full refund or exchange.

Schnucks officials said to date, there have been no reported illnesses or injuries, and this is an isolated incident that does not affect any other stores.

Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care
team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

