Listen to the story

WOOD RIVER - Schnucks held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning as the store opens at the former Shop-n-Save location at 1900 East Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

The new hours for the Edwardsville Road location are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Other Shop-n-Save locations reopening as Schnucks will open at on the following days:

Friday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m.:

- 3740 Monticello Plaza, O’Fallon, Mo. 63368 (6 a.m. - midnight)

Article continues after sponsor message

- 5780 South Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, Mo. 63123 (6 a.m. - 10 p.m.)

- 634 Berkshire Blvd., East Alton, Ill. 62024 (7 a.m. - 11 p.m.)

- 800 Carlyle Ave., Belleville, Ill. 62221 (6 a.m. - midnight)

- Standalone Pharmacy - 500 West Highway 50, Union, Mo. 63084 (8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday - Friday; 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday)

Sunday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m.:

- 1275 North Truman Blvd. Festus, Mo., 63028 (6 a.m. - 11 p.m.)

- 1721 Homer M. Adams Parkway, Alton, Ill. 62002 (6 a.m. - 10 p.m.)

- 2122 Troy Road, Edwardsville, Ill. 62025 (6 a.m - 10 p.m.)

More like this:

Related Video: