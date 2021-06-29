ST. LOUIS – World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region, today announced Schnucks as an Official Grocery Partner of the race track. Schnucks is the leading grocery retailer in the St. Louis-Metro East region with 15 supermarkets and operates 110 stores overall in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Schnucks will be a presenting sponsor of WWTR’s Kids Club Zone during the August 20-21 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 200 weekend. The Schnucks Kids Club Zone will feature interactive activities for children 12 and under to enjoy prior to the races.

Schnucks will have prominent display locations in the main vendor midway during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NTT INDYCAR SERIES and NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series event weekends. Schnucks will also have the opportunity to display the Schnucks Surprise Mobile in the midway to sample products and sell select food items.

Schnucks Big Cart will appear at select WWTR events throughout the year. The crowd pleasing 14-foot tall giant shopping cart will entertain fans by taking laps around the WWTR oval and down the drag strip.

The Schnucks’ brand bratwurst will be the Official Bratwurst of WWTR. The popular sausage will be available for sale at WWTR concessions stands throughout each race weekend.

“Schnucks Grocery stores and the Schnuck family have been a foundation part of the St. Louis Region for as long as I can remember,” said Curtis Francois, owner and CEO of WWTR. “We are thrilled to welcome their great brand and legacy to our track.”

“We are proud to add World Wide Technology Raceway as both a sponsorship and community partner,” said Schnucks Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Bill Bradley. “This partnership allows us to reach both current and prospective shoppers throughout the region by helping us build superior customer relationships while delivering remarkable experiences at the race track.”

WWTR is located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis. For information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue and the Gateway Drive-In Theater at World Wide Technology Raceway (a drive-in entertainment venue able to accommodate 3,000 cars). WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence. In 2020, WWTR received the Track Award at the annual NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards. The 2021 season marks the 10th year of Francois’ ownership of the facility.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 110 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2020 rankings, Schnucks is the 149th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $12 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

