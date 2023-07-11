Schnucks Locations Host "Hydrate Our Heroes" Beverage Drive Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - All Schnucks Locations Hosting “Hydrate Our Heroes” Beverage Drive July 12 - 18. From Wednesday, July 12 through Tuesday, July 18, all 115 Schnucks stores across the Midwest will host a “Hydrate Our Heroes” beverage drive to support local firefighters, law enforcement and first responders. Article continues after sponsor message Those wishing to donate should look for a donation bin at the front of each store. The most requested items include: Sports Drinks

Energy Drinks

Bottled Water

Sparkling Waters