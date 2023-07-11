ST. LOUIS - All Schnucks Locations Hosting “Hydrate Our Heroes” Beverage Drive July 12 - 18.

From Wednesday, July 12 through Tuesday, July 18, all 115 Schnucks stores across the Midwest will host a “Hydrate Our Heroes” beverage drive to support local firefighters, law enforcement and first responders.

Those wishing to donate should look for a donation bin at the front of each store.

The most requested items include:

  • Sports Drinks
  • Energy Drinks
  • Bottled Water
  • Sparkling Waters

 