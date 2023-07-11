Schnucks Locations Host "Hydrate Our Heroes" Beverage Drive
Paul Simon
July 11, 2023 12:02 PM July 11, 2023 1:37 PM
Listen to the story
ST. LOUIS - All Schnucks Locations Hosting “Hydrate Our Heroes” Beverage Drive July 12 - 18.
From Wednesday, July 12 through Tuesday, July 18, all 115 Schnucks stores across the Midwest will host a “Hydrate Our Heroes” beverage drive to support local firefighters, law enforcement and first responders.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
Those wishing to donate should look for a donation bin at the front of each store.
The most requested items include:
- Sports Drinks
- Energy Drinks
- Bottled Water
- Sparkling Waters