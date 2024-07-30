BELLEVILLE — Schnuck Markets, Inc. said on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, that it is recalling Schnucks 90/10 Fresh Lean Ground Beef produced and sold on July 29, 2024, at its 800 Carlyle Avenue store in Belleville.

The ground beef may contain plastic wrap, according to company officials.

Customers who purchased the product between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on July 29, 2024, with a sell-by date of July 30, 2024, are advised to return it to the Carlyle Avenue Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses or injuries linked to the recall. The company emphasizes that this is an isolated incident and does not affect any other Schnucks locations.

For further information, customers can contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

