ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. has issued an allergy alert due to a mislabeling on select containers of Culinaria Nut Mixes. The products may have mislabeled packaging, and the Culinaria Cashew & Macadamia mix may contain almonds, which is an allergen for some people. Due to the mislabeling, the Culinaria Cashew & Almond Mix may not contain the correct ingredients listed on the package.

Schnucks customers are urged to check for: Culinaria Cashew & Macadamia Mix 9 oz. UPS 4131822428 Best by date: 2/02/25 Lot Code: 3033 A9 Culinaria Cashew & Almond Mix 9 oz. UPS 4131822423 Best by date: 2/02/25 Lot Code: 3033 A9 Affected products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: