ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2023 - Schnuck Markets, Inc. has issued an allergy alert on select Schnucks Pretzel Schticks because the products may contain undeclared milk - a known allergen. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Schnucks customers are urged to check for: Schnucks Dill Pickle Pretzels Schticks 10 oz. UPC: 41318-25268 Lot code: D0052023 Lot code: D0132023 Lot code: D0142023 Lot code: D1182022 Lot code: D1232022 Lot code: D1812022 Lot code: D1872022 Lot code: D2902022 Schnucks Honey Mustard Pretzels Schticks 10 oz. UPC: 41318-25266 Lot code: D0112023 Lot code: D0172023 Lot code: D0182023 Lot code: D1582022 Lot code: D1932022 Lot code: D1942022 Lot code: D1952022 Lot code: D2882022.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Affected products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

More like this:

Nov 18, 2023 - IDPH Warns Consumers About Recalled Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches

Apr 30, 2023 - Schnucks Issues Allergy Nut On Culinaria Nut Mixes Due To Mislabeling

Oct 27, 2023 - Schnucks’ St. Louis-Area Customers “Round Up” More Than $110,000 For United Way

Sep 20, 2023 - Schnucks Activates “Round Up At The Register” To Support United Way Of Greater St. Louis

Nov 21, 2023 - Alton Code Enforcement Concerns Raised

 