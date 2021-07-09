ST. LOUIS/ILLINOIS - St. Louis-based and family-owned Schnuck Markets, Inc. is hosting a company-wide career fair at ALL 110 STORES across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin as well as the Schnucks Bakery Plant on Thursday, July 15.

Schnucks plans to hire for a variety of positions offering flexible schedules, career advancement, paid weekly, health benefits (after a qualifying period) and other teammate perks. Most positions are part-time to start. No experience is necessary.

The Career Fair will be on Thursday, July 15 1 - 5 p.m. at all Schnucks Store Locations and Schnucks Bakery Plant

Note: To expedite the process, prospective teammates planning to attend the fair should visit www.schnucks.com/careers and complete the online application prior to attending.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 110 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2020 rankings, Schnucks is the 149 th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14 th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive, and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $12 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

