Hazelwood, MO. -- Drive-In St Louis opens its Schnucks Freedom Fest multi-day holiday event tonight, July 1, 2020, with dancers from all over the region holding a socially distanced “flash mob” dance at the PowerPlex’s 500-car drive-in venue.

At 7:15 p.m. tonight, the popular Electric Light Orchestra tribute band Mr. Blue Sky will perform the song "All Over the World" live on stage at the drive-in and people watching in the audience will dance along in choreographed unison to pull off the feat.

A choreographer will teach the moves to the crowd on the drive-in's four Jumbotron LED video screens prior to the start of the concert, then lead audience in the dance as the song is performed live on stage.

Flash "Mob" dances to the classic "All over the world" song have become popular with videos recorded in cities all over the world and viewed millions of times on social media and YouTube. (Example flash mob link:. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzV-UaG4Nuk)

The song and dance first became popular when they were featured in the 1980 motion picture "Xanadu" starring Olivia Newton-John and Hollywood dance icon Gene Kelly: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7CLmFfYEDc

Natalie Brown, a theatre and performing arts major at Belmont University in Nashville will choreograph and teach the dance to the Drive-In St. Louis dance Audience and then lead the crowd during the live performance.

"We'll keep it as simple as possible so that everyone in the audience will be able to dance along" says Brown. She added, "We also want to make sure everyone has plenty of room so they can stay 6 feet apart and the drive in has plenty of room to spread out".

After the concert the audience will be able to stay and continue dancing for a complimentary showing of the classic movie Grease starring Newton-John and John Travolta.

Drive-In St. Louis has become a popular entertainment venue as it allows audiences to watch live concerts and drive-in movies while meeting CDC and St. Louis County health department guidelines for social distancing. The drive-in has also been used by more than a dozen local high schools for health department compliant graduation commencement ceremonies for more than 3,500 graduating seniors.

The Mr. Blue Sky concert flash mob dance event is the kickoff of the five-day Schnucks Freedom Fest which is expected to be the largest Independence Day celebration in St. Louis this year.

The Schnucks Freedom Fest supporting Folds of Honor, July 2-5, includes:

Wednesday, July 1: Mr. Blue Sky in concert, followed by "Grease."

Thursday, July 2: A concert with Steve Ewing of the popular alt-rock group The Urge. The band Hounds will take the main stage at 6:45 p.m. followed by the Steve Ewing Band and the classic movie, "The Blues Brothers."

Friday, July 3: The popular southern rock tribute band Freebird USA is the headliner. The duo act of Rich Mahogany performs first with the movie "Apollo 13" on the big screens after the concert.

Saturday, July 4: It’s a country music blowout with the Flatliner Band taking the stage at 7 p.m. followed by one of the most popular country acts in the Midwest, Brushville, at 8:45 p.m. A spectacular musically choreographed fireworks display from Gateway Fireworks ends the night. Private Party Pad options are available beginning at $200 per group of eight. A fireworks-only admission option is offered for $5 per person or a maximum of $20 per car.

Sunday, July 5: Beginning at 11 am. the Burger Bash Car Show presented by Fast Lane Classic Cars will bring more than 350 antique show cars for a display and competition. Attendees will determine the Best in Show. Three bands will play on the main stage from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event includes the biggest Cheeseburger Challenge in St. Louis for 2020. Top food trucks and restaurants will fire up their grills for the competition and attendees will judge the best. The venue's Jumbotron screens will feature the show's classic cars and live interviews with their owners.

Thursday, July 9: The popular Grateful Dead tribute band The Schwag performs on stage followed by the movie "The Big Lebowski."

Friday & Saturday, July 10-11: Internationally known Christian band For King and Country performs two shows.

TICKETS

General Admission parking passes each night are $40 per car in advance ($50 per car on July 4) and $50 at the gate with a six person per-car limit ($70 at the gate on July 4).

Guests can reserve spots in the front three rows around the main stage and screens for $60 per car in advance and $70 at the gate.

Exclusive VIP Turfed Party Pods for eight people are available (15’ x 20’ fenced party area, plenty of room for social distancing) with Valet VIP parking, barbecue and snacks included and with private restrooms for $320.

Also, $200 private party pads are available with no food and drink included, but concessions are available for purchase.

All tickets can be purchased in advance at www.driveinstl.com. For more information call 314-528-2020 or info@powerplexstl.com.

The POWERplex venue is located at 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd., Hazelwood, MO 63042.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS

"We've already had more than 3,500 graduating seniors cross our big stage and receive their diplomas in rock star style" says Dan Buck the managing partner of Big sports Properties which is in the process of converting the old Mills Mall in to the PowerPlex youth sports stadium and training facility.

"We've been hosting events that are very safe and family friendly that allow people to socialize while social distancing" adds Buck. When the facility is fully operational later this year it will become a destination youth and amateur sports venue and is expected to host more than 180 major sports tournaments and special events each year.

The public-private partnership will include six major sports venues, 13 restaurants, hotels and sports focused retail stores, according to the PowerPlex website.

