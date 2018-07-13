ST. LOUIS – Schnuck Markets, Inc., today announced that Schnucks customers, vendors and the company donated a total of $1.1 million to the Folds of Honor Foundation, a nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of veterans who were killed or injured in the line of duty. Schnucks’ six-week “Round up at the Register” campaign allowed customers to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar to benefit Folds of Honor. The donations will provide 220 college scholarships for veterans’ family members.

“We have always known that Schnucks customers are compassionate and kind, but we were overwhelmed by their response,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “On behalf of Schnucks, ‘thank you’ for your incredible generosity and for the gratitude you’ve shown to our military veterans and their families.”

The “Round up at the Register” campaign took place from Memorial Day through Independence Day at all Schnucks stores across the five states where the company operates. Schnucks customers donated more than $975,000 during the campaign, while contributions by Schnucks, its teammates, and several of its vendor partners brought the total to $1.1 million.

“We were excited to learn that Schnucks and its customers were joining our mission to support the service members and their families who sacrifice so much for all of us,” said Folds of Honor founder Major Dan Rooney. “We are grateful to Schnucks, their customers and partners like Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola and others who helped raise awareness of Folds of Honor.”

Prior to the start of the July 15 St. Louis Cardinals game, Schnucks President and COO Dave Peacock will be joined on field at Busch Stadium by a Folds of Honor scholarship recipient as they present the donation check to Major Rooney.

Folds of Honor was established eleven years ago after Major Rooney, a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, saw the grieving family of a fallen U.S. Army Corporal meeting their loved one’s flag-draped coffin on an airport tarmac. The 501(c)(3) has awarded more than $100 million in scholarships to military spouses and children since 2007.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery and pharmacy retailer, committed to nourishing people’s lives. Privately held, Schnucks operates 98 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa, and employs more than 13,000 teammates. The company takes pride in its community partnerships and annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need. Follow Schnucks on Facebook: www.facebook.com/schnucks.

