EDWARDSVILLE - Schnucks in Edwardsville is offering customers a big push in the right direction starting today, June 28, through Sunday, July 11, by bagging customer orders with complimentary reusable plastic bags.

The Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road Store Manager Larry Hagen said the move is to prepare customers for the upcoming single-use bag fee in Edwardsville, which goes into effect on July 12, 2021. The reusable plastic bags offered by the Edwardsville Schnucks can be kept by customers.

Hagen said the Schnucks store in Edwardsville is behind the new bag recycling program 100 percent. He also said he is glad the company is providing the bags to help people get started, although many already used the recycled plastic bags before the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“These bags, made from 40 percent recycled material, can be used up to 125 times,” Hagen said. “We invite our customers to stop by through July 11 and have their groceries bagged in reusable bags that they can bring back on future shopping trips to our store.

”Beginning Monday, July 12, Schnucks will collect a 10-cent bag fee for both the new reusable plastic bags as well as traditional paper bags. Schnucks will not collect a bag fee from customers who participate in the State of Illinois or federal food assistance program.”

Edwardsville City Manager Kevin Head said: "The single-use bag fee ordinance was originally scheduled to go into effect on April 1, 2020. As you are aware the single-use bag fee was delayed due to health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 Pandemic and Governor Pritzker’s mandate.

"Governor Pritzker has announced that Illinois, now in Phase 5, may use reusable bags."

For more information on the single-use bag fee, please visit the city of Edwardsville’s website and click:

https://www.cityofedwardsville.com/571/Single-Use-Bag-Fee

