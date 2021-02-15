Schnucks, Dierbergs Stores Close Early Monday Because Of Weather
ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - Schnucks Markets and Dierbergs stores announced early closings today because of the winter storm.
Schnucks stores will close at 8 p.m. today in the St. Louis area. The stores will reopen at 6 a.m. or their normal time on Tuesday, February 16.
The Dierbergs locations are closing at 6 p.m. and will reopen Tuesday at normal business hours.
