ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - Schnucks Markets and Dierbergs stores announced early closings today because of the winter storm.

Schnucks stores will close at 8 p.m. today in the St. Louis area. The stores will reopen at 6 a.m. or their normal time on Tuesday, February 16.

The Dierbergs locations are closing at 6 p.m. and will reopen Tuesday at normal business hours.

