ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis today announced that Schnucks customers and the company donated a total of $200,000 to support the Urban League through a recent “Round Up at the Register” campaign to celebrate Black History Month in February.

The campaign, originally scheduled to run Wednesday, February 3 - Tuesday, February 16, was extended through February 21.

Schnucks customers had the option at checkout to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar with 100 percent of donations in the St. Louis area supporting the non-profit organization’s "Save Our Sons" program, and Round Ups in Schnucks stores in other markets supporting the National Urban League.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Having been partners for decades, we know the great work the Urban League does throughout the region empowering those in need to secure economic self-reliance, social equity and civil rights,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “We thank our customers for their generous donations to the Urban League, specifically the Save Our Sons initiative, which also supports our mission to Nourish People's Lives and our community pillar of developing the workforce in our cities and neighborhoods."

The ULSTL’s Save Our Sons program seeks to help economically disadvantaged African American men living in the St. Louis region find jobs and have the opportunity to earn livable wages. This program completes these objectives by assisting the participants in obtaining post-secondary education and job training and teaching the imperative career life skills and work ethic necessary to become successful employees in today’s workforce.

"I want to express our sincere appreciation to Todd Schnuck and everyone at Schnuck Markets who supported the historic Round Up for the Urban League campaign - especially the compassionate customers across the region who generously participated," said Urban League President and CEO Michael P. McMillan. "The Urban League cannot provide the high-quality, impactful programs like Save Our Sons without support. This gift will significantly enhance ourability to continue changing lives and empowering our community."

More like this: