ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. and the American Red Cross today announced that Schnucks customers have the opportunity to help those affected by the tornadoes and storms that ravaged the Midwest on the evening of Friday, December 10. Beginning today and continuing through Sunday, Dec. 19, Schnucks customers at checkout can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar with 100% of the donations going to the American Red Cross’ Disaster Relief Fund.

“Our partners at the American Red Cross are working around the clock across several states to help those in need and make sure everyone has a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support, and comfort in the face of one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks in years,” said Schron Jackson, Schnucks Director of Community Engagement and Customer Care. “Our customers also have the opportunity to help simply by telling their Schnucks checker that they want to ‘Round Up’ as they have so generously done in the past.”

It is estimated that more than 30 tornadoes ripped across several Midwestern states leaving dozens dead and many more without shelter, food, or power.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Schnucks’ customers and our partnership with Schnucks which allows the Red Cross to help those affected by these tornadoes and carry out our life saving mission,” said Beth Elders, Executive Director of the Greater St. Louis Chapter of the American Red Cross.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth-generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 111 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, and employs 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2020 rankings, Schnucks is the 149th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14 th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $12 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies more than 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. To learn more about the Red Cross and how you can help, contact your local Red Cross by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visit redcross.org.

More like this: