EDWARDSVILLE - Schnucks has confirmed an employee at the store location at 2222 Troy Road in Edwardsville has tested positive for COVID-19.

Schnucks sent out an e-mail to Schnucks Rewards customers on Tuesday explaining the situation.

“Test results can back positive on July 13 that the employee had coronavirus,” the Schnucks media group said in a statement. “That employee has since been quarantined at home.”

Schnucks' media relations team released measures the company is doing to protect customers and teammates during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Schnucks said upon learning of the diagnosis on July 13, the business immediately took steps at the Edwardsville store to sanitize and perform an extensive deep cleaning.

These are the measures Schnucks said it is taking in all its stores to protect customers and teammates:

“Our store is open and ready for customers, and we are continuing to follow all guidance from local, state, and federal agencies such as the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), OSHA, and the St. Louis County Health Department. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) there is currently no evidence to support that the novel coronavirus can be transmitted to humans through food or packaging materials.

“We are continuing to reinforce with our teammates information shared by the CDC on COVID-19 prevention and symptoms so that teammates are aware of what to look for, and most importantly, will stay home if they are feeling ill. We asked all of our teammates to actively monitor their temperature each day prior to coming to work as an additional safety precaution.

“We are requiring our teammates wear company-provided facemasks while they are working, following the CDC’s guidance that face coverings may help to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

“We also have signage posted at our stores in Illinois reminding all customers of the public health order which requires face coverings to be worn while in the store.

“We have installed plexiglass barriers at check lanes and service counters to protect our customers and teammates, and have expanded these barriers to ensure that they are even more protective.

“Since March, we have run hourly overhead announcements reminding store teams to clean high touch-point areas. These announcements are continuing as are the announcements we are running every 30 minutes to remind teammates and customers of the importance of social distancing.

“All of our stores have floor signage encouraging appropriate social distancing, making it easier for everyone to remember to abide by the 6-foot rule, which is about the length of two shopping carts. And we’ve added a social distancing message on our teammate’s uniform shirts as a walking reminder to customers and teammates.We have signage posted at our stores encouraging all customers wear face coverings while in the store.”

Schnucks closed by saying: “There is so much we are doing to take care of ourselves and each other and we want you to be assured of this: we remain focused on providing a clean, safe environment for you.”

