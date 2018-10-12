ALTON – Schnucks Markets, Inc. has announced the opening dates for its remaining 10 stores not yet announced, including stores in the Riverbend.

Like the rest of the former Shop N Saves acquired by Schnucks Markets, these stores will undergo 63 hours of being closed before reopening as Schnucks locations. During this time, crews will switch out point-of-sale systems, rebrand signage and restock merchandise, according to a release from the company.

“We've seen with our first round of openings that customers are eager to return to their neighborhood stores as quickly as possible, and we're just as eager to welcome them to Schnucks,” Schnucks President and COO Dave Peacock said in a release. We want to thank the local leaders in each of the municipalities for working with us to make these quick turnarounds possible.”

Former Shop N Save locations in Jerseyville, Granite City and Cahokia are not included in this buy-out and will therefore close their doors next month if another buyer is not secured.

Locations reopening as Schnucks with opening dates announced go as follows. New hours are included in parentheses:

Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 9 a.m.:

- 1421 Mexico Loop Road East, O’Fallon, Mo. 63366 (6 a.m. - 11 p.m.)

- 1032 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, Mo. 63125 (6 a.m. - midnight)

- 1900 East Edwardsville Road, Wood River, Ill. 62095 (5 a.m. - 11 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m.:

- 3740 Monticello Plaza, O’Fallon, Mo. 63368 (6 a.m. - midnight)

- 5780 South Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, Mo. 63123 (6 a.m. - 10 p.m.)

- 634 Berkshire Blvd., East Alton, Ill. 62024 (7 a.m. - 11 p.m.)

- 800 Carlyle Ave., Belleville, Ill. 62221 (6 a.m. - midnight)

- Standalone Pharmacy - 500 West Highway 50, Union, Mo. 63084 (8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday - Friday; 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday)

Sunday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m.:

- 1275 North Truman Blvd. Festus, Mo., 63028 (6 a.m. - 11 p.m.)

- 1721 Homer M. Adams Parkway, Alton, Ill. 62002 (6 a.m. - 10 p.m.)

- 2122 Troy Road, Edwardsville, Ill. 62025 (6 a.m - 10 p.m.)

Though the stores will be closed during the brief transition, existing pharmacy customers will still be able to drop off and pick up prescriptions during normal pharmacy hours. Pharmacy customers should check in with store security who will escort them to the pharmacy. At the Mexico Loop Road East store and the Union, Mo. pharmacy, customers also have the convenient option of visiting the drive-through pharmacy lanes.

