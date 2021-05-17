ST. LOUIS - Schnucks grocery stores announced over the weekend that it will no longer require fully COVID-19-vaccinated customers to wear facemasks at its stores.

Schnucks released an updated statement on their customer facemask policy, citing many inquiries over the last few days.

The statement is as follows:

"Effective immediately, Schnucks stores will no longer require fully-vaccinated customers to wear facemasks in our stores. At this time, Schnucks teammates will continue to wear facemasks while we review our internal policies and align with regulations in the municipalities in which we operate our 111 stores. For the latest updates, please visit our website."

Schnucks stores are headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. They have several stores operating in the Metro East Illinois region.

UPDATE TO CUSTOMER FACEMASK POLICY

"The safety of our customers and teammates is our priority. Following the release of the new guidelines set by the CDC, effective May 15, we have updated our policy regarding the requirement of customer and vendor facemasks in our stores.

Effective immediately, Schnucks stores will no longer require fully-vaccinated customers or vendors to wear masks in our stores.

At this time, Schnucks teammates will continue to wear masks while we review our internal policies and align with regulations in the municipalities in which we operate our 111 stores.

We encourage customers to continue to follow the guidance of health officials for COVID-19 safety practices. Our partners at CVS Health are currently offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several of their CVS pharmacy locations, which include some locations that reside within our Schnucks stores. For more information please visit cvs.com.

REUSABLE BAGS NOW ACCEPTED

Effective Monday, May 10, all Schnucks stores will welcome customers to bring in the following items:

Reusable bags from home

Vases from home (for floral arrangements)

Balloons from home (to inflate)

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

For information regarding COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, please visit CVS.

SENIOR HOUR

At most stores, we have reserved the 6AM to 7AM shopping hour on Mondays and Thursdays for our seniors and also for those with compromised immune systems. View Schnucks Locations to learn more about store hours at your Schnucks store.

STAY INFORMED OF IMPORTANT SCHNUCKS UPDATES

As long as you enter your Schnucks Rewards number during checkout and have a valid primary email address, we will be able to inform you of important Schnucks updates.

As the COVID-19 situation evolves, we will continue to evaluate our protective measures to ensure a safe environment for all."

