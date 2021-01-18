ST LOUIS - Officials from Schnuck Markets, Inc. and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis (ULSTL) today announced a commemoration and continuation of their decades-long partnership that, with help from Schnucks and its customers, will allow ULSTL to continue on their mission of empowering African Americans and others throughout the region in securing economic self reliance, social equality and civil rights. A special program highlighting this ongoing partnership was held today at a large food distribution event organized by ULSTL in St.Louis County.

As part of the partnership, and in honor of Black History Month in February, Schnucks will offer customers of all stores the opportunity to “Round Up at the Register” to support the Urban League. Donations in the St. Louis area will support the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis - specifically the non-profit organization’s Save Our Sons initiative. Round Ups in Schnucks stores in other markets will support the National Urban League.

The campaign will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 3 and will continue through Tuesday, Feb. 16.“ At Schnucks, we are focused on nourishing people’s lives, not only by helping our customers to feed and care for their families, but also by actively working to strengthen our communities,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO and past Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Chairman of the Board, Todd Schnuck.

“As a company that provides jobs to more than 14,000 teammates, one ofour community pillars is to help develop the workforce in our cities and neighborhoods - a goal shared by the Urban League through their Save our Sons program. ”The Save Our Sons program seeks to help economically disadvantaged African American men living in the St. Louis region find jobs and have the opportunity to earn livable wages. This program completes these objectives by assisting the participants in obtaining post-secondary education and job training and teaching the imperative career life skills and work ethic necessary to become successful employees in today’s workforce.

“Schnucks is a prime partner whose investment helps us sustain our efforts to help those in need in the communities we serve; our relationship spans decades,” said Urban League President and CEO Michael P. McMillan. "We appreciate the weekly food donations that help us serve so many

in need throughout our community and we are especially thankful for the Schnucks customers who also generously support us when they Round Up at the Register."Schnucks has launched a comprehensive diversity, equity and inclusion plan, Unity Is Power,which describes efforts to increase focused, community support for organizations that promote racial equity, like the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

As such, this ongoing partnership announced today also includes Schnucks’ commitment to continue supporting the ULSTL’s annual St. Louis Urban Expo and donating food and other products for the organization’s annual holiday meal campaign. It will also include Schnucks sponsorship of various drive-through emergency relief weekly distributions - both through product donation and through volunteer opportunities for Schnucks teammates, as well as the ULSTL’s continued use of Schnucks’ warehouse facility for the food distribution events which serve the community by helping to fight food insecurity.

