BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - Following a standout performance across a pair of matches, SIUE women's soccer forwardwas named Ohio Valley Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Schnieders, who earns her second such honor of the 2021 campaign, netted two goals and had one assist in the Cougars' two matches this week. Schnieders also scored the game winner in SIUE's 5-0 win over Austin Peay on Sunday. She finished the week with three shots on goal.

Schnieders currently ranks first or second in the OVC in all offensive statistical categories heading into Tuesday afternoon's fixture at Eastern Illinois.

The Cougars continue their final week of regular season play today at EIU before returning to Korte Stadium to host Southeast Missouri.