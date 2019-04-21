CARROLLTON - Carrollton’s powerful offensive attack clubbed 14 hits in a 12-7 baseball win over a talented Jersey squad on a windy day Friday in Carrollton.

Carrollton head baseball coach Jeff Krumwiede said the Hawks' hitting prowess Friday was a big key to the win and their success to date.

“We are 16-5 and we can hit a little bit,” he said. “We got a couple of breaks here and there; they continued to play shallow which surprised me. I am happy about kids coming back. Clay (Schnettgoeke) shut the door on them. He got a little defense behind him.

"I am so proud of Clay today he was able to slow them down while we got the lead back. I know we are going to get better; we got better late in the game. We are fortunate to be where we are, the offense has come through again. Tuesday and Thursday we have Calhoun next week, which will be big.”

Jersey’s baseball squad never quits and despite Carrollton’s potent offensive attack, the Panthers continued to battle to the end. Jersey baseball coach Darren Perdun said it simply was not his team’s day on Friday against the Hawks.

“Hats off to Carrollton for their performance,” he said. “We just didn’t play well today.”

Nathan Walker and Gabe Jones had three hits to lead Carrollton. Ethan Brannan had two hits and Grant Pohlman and Settles added hits.

Schnettgoecke pitched three innings, got the win in relief of Walker. Schnettgoeke gave up only one hit and struck out three.

“He really threw strikes and saved us,” Krumwiede said.

John Collins had three hits, one of his was a double. Ethan Snider had a hit and three RBI and Garrett Cary added a hit for the Panthers.

Jersey falls to 10-8 with the defeat. Carrollton avenged a 10-0 defeat to Jersey a year ago with the Friday victory.

