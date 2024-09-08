Rosalee (Sissy) Hansen and Kase Kearby, the oldest and youngest living members of the Schmieder family.FIELDON — A large family reunion was held in Fieldon, with nearly 850 descendants of Joseph (Bobo) and Barbara (nee Wachter) Schmieder gathered to celebrate the family’s 140-year history.

The well-attended reunion was held on the grounds of St. Mary’s Church in Fieldon. An astounding total of 846 of the more than 1,050 descendants of the Schmieders were present on Saturday, Aug 24, 2024, representing multiple generations.

Pictured here are the family’s eldest living member, Rosalee (Sissy) Hansen, age 97, and their youngest living family member, the 5-week-old Kase Kearby.

Their 2024 family reunion, bringing hundreds of Schmieder descendants together again, serves as a testament to the family’s nearly century and a half of history rooted in Jersey County.

